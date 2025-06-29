Big Ben Tower - the exciting new landmark on Skegness seafront
Standing at an impressive 262 feet tall, the attraction for extreme ride lovers was ferried to Skegness Pleasure Beach in five lorries on Friday.
In a post on social media, the theme park said: “The Cat’s Out Of The Bag!
“To be honest, it was ambitious of us to think we could sneak 5 lorry’s full of Big Ben Tower through Skegness without anyone seeing
"This is going to be an EPIC ride! Stay tuned for updates on Big Ben Tower grand opening.”
The construction – less than half a mile away from the original iconic Skegness landmark, the Clock Tower – was the talk of the town on Saturday.
Local photographer John Byford commented: “Once the swings are up and running this is going to be an amazing attraction for Skegness – with absolutely stunning views to match.”
