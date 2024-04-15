​Big bins initiative for household clear outs

New Big Bin initiative from WLDC. Image: WLDC

The Big Bin service is aimed at residents who need to have a major clear out or a big ‘Spring Clean’ and cannot feasibly get to the Household Recycling Centre.

Starting this month, West Lindsey residents will have the option to hire large, wheeled bins for a period of one week for general waste items. This service is exclusively for householders and is not intended for commercial waste.

Coun Emma Bailey, Vice-Chair of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council has welcomed the news.

She said: “I am so pleased to introduce this innovative service, which will help provide residents with a convenient solution for managing excess waste.

“This is really useful if you have too much waste to take to your local Household Waste Recycling Centre, but not quite enough to hire a big skip. Also, not everyone has access to a car to take their waste to a household waste recycling centre, so many people will welcome this opportunity.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our community, while promoting responsible waste management practices.”

The service offers two bin sizes: a 1100 litre bin priced at £60, and a 660-litre bin priced at £50.

Residents can select their preferred delivery and collection dates within a 48-hour slot, helping provide flexibility and convenience.

Coun Bailey explained the service is designed for general waste items and not aimed at recyclable materials.

She added: “We continue to encourage residents to prioritise reuse and recycling whenever possible.

"Our recycling bins at home, charity shops, and Household Waste Recycling Centres remain valuable resources for reducing waste and promoting sustainability.”

The following items are among those excluded from the service: tyres, hazardous waste, electrical items.