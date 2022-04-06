No Caption ABCDE EMN-220329-141035001

A family of pumas were rehomed by Wolds Wildlife Park from their previous home at Cornwall Nature Conservancy in Launceston, and has been unveiled to the public over the weekend.

The puma family includes mum Demelza, dad Endevour, and siblings Pumpkin, four, and two-year-old Baby.

Their arrival has been more than a year in the offing, as owners Andre Riddell and Tracey Andrews have needed time to create a habitat for the big cats that is suitable for their needs.

Their enclosure features platforms of various heights to accommodate pumas’ desire to be up high to survey their territory, as well as hanging balls to allow them to practice hanging around and pouncing.

They also have an indoor and outdoor bedroom area so they can shelter from the sun if they want to and have a cosy nap in their homes.

The pumas enclosure also has a roof made of metal mesh for safety reasons as they are excellent climbers and jumpers.

Tracey said: “All of our animals take three weeks to acclimatise and they’ve settled in really well and haven’t been phased by the visitors at all, they’re really chilled out.”

You can see the pumas at the Wolds Wildlife Park throughout the season.