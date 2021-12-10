Big Christmas Feasts for elderly and vulnerable to go ahead in Skegness and Wainfleet next week

Volunteers are excited to be welcoming guests to the Big Christmas Feasts in Skegness and Wainfleet.

Volunteers are especially excited to be able to hold the events after they were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

This year the free festive meals, which are sponsored by the Skegness Standard, are being held at the Storehouse in Skegness and Wainfleet Methodist Church.

Around 70 guests at each location are expected to sit down on Wednesday, December 15, to a home-cooked three course meal, followed by mince pies and tea and coffee.

Aday will be entertaining at the Storehouse in Skegness.

Other sponsors this year include the Rotary Club of Skegness, Tesco, the Co-op in Wainfleet, the Woolpack in Wainfleet and Bell's Gardening Outlet of Benington.

Each location also has its own Christmas entertainment to add to the festivities, with ukulele players raising spirits at Wainfleet and the vocalist Aday appearing at the Storehouse, sponsored by the New Park Club.

Turkeys, vegetables and puddings are supplied by Buckingham Emergency Foods of Norfolk, who help Lincolnshire charities as a way of saying thank you for the items they source from the county.

This is the ninth year that the Skegness Standard newspaper company has sponsored festive meals around our different publications.

Carole Harbon decorating the Christmas tree donated by Bell's of Bennington for the Wainfleet Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival and the Big Christmas Feast.

The four-day distribution of meals begins at Roudham Farm near Thetford on Monday, when members of the Rotary Club of Skegness will head to RG & SR Oglesbee of Boston, where the truck load of food for charities in the area will be delivered.

Then it's off to Wainfleet and Skegness where volunteers will be waiting to start prepping for the events and getting the venues looking festive.