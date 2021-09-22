Gainsborough Old Hall

The ‘Big Draw’ is taking place at Gainsborough Old Hall on Saturday (September 25), with visitors invited to test their sketching skills in the gardens of the medieval manor house.

Garden guides and a ceramic artist will be available to help anyone at any experience level. Throughout the day the artist will even choose tiles to create a panel which will be displayed at the venue following the event.

Coun Paul Howitt-Cowan, member champion for heritage and leisure at West Lindsey District Council, said: “This event offers a dual benefit for local residents – firstly it is another opportunity to take part in a summer celebrationin the gardens of the famous Old Hall, and secondly it also offers a further opportunity for locals to reconnect with their historic roots, appreciate more about the local history of the town, and get back in touch with nature.

“The Townscape Heritage Initiative project is looking to both restore historic buildings in Gainsborough town centre – specifically on the Market Place and on Lord Street – whilst also aiming to provide activities to develop the local community’s understanding and appreciation of local history, and I encourage as many people to come out as possible and enjoy this late summer workshop.”

The festival is being organised by the team behind the Townscape Heritage initiative – a £1.96 million project, made possible by funding from the National Lottery.

Townscape Heritage activity co-ordinator, Theresa Workman, said: “We are delighted to be able to take part in such a renowned world-wide festival, with our local workshop in the grounds of such a famous and historic building.

"It would be fantastic to see as many people as possible turn out to this event – it is completely free and you do not need to register, just tur -up and we will provide you with all the equipment.”