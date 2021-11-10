Big investment kicks in for Rasen football club

Market Rasen Town Football Club volunteer groundsman Kevin Bett using some of the new equipment to enable the players to enjoy better playing surfaces at Rase Park for the next few years. EMN-210911-090258001

The money has come from the Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation, to improve and maintain playing surfaces at Rase Park.

The grant will give Market Rasen, whose teams compete in the East Lincs Combination and Mid Lincs Youth League, the chance to play football each week on an improved surface.

Club president, Ian Williams, said this fresh investment will mean players can enjoy better quality pitches, which will represent a significant improvement on the existing pitches which are prone to waterlogging and increased wear and tear. He continued: “The Football Foundation grant enables us to invest more into the upkeep of the ground.

“The improved machinery and treatments we can now use are priceless to a club like ours and our playing members will benefit greatly.”

The Football Foundation is the UK’s largest sports charity and exists to improve the experience of playing football for everyone by championing fair access to quality facilities.

Market Rasen Town FC worked with the Football Foundation and the County FA to secure around £42,000 towards their project.

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This grant award to Market Rasen towards developing their playing surfaces is great news for the local community.

“It will support people’s ability to play our national game locally and therefore help unlock football’s many benefits to physical and mental wellbeing.

“That’s why we’re committed to transforming the face of grassroots football facilities in this country.

“It’s therefore very welcome news to hear that this funding will support Market Rasen Town FC in developing quality pitches for their local community.