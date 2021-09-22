The tickets were released and subsequently promoted on the park’s social media pages.

Sundown is reassuring visitors that tickets are still available and to visit the website to see the most up-to-date information, despite the high demand.

Running on selected dates from November 20 until Christmas Eve, the attraction will be converted into a ‘winter wonderland’ adorned with festive decorations and lights, whilst the annual ‘Night Before Christmas’ ride will make its eagerly anticipated return for the young and the young-at-heart to enjoy.

Santa Sundown Adventureland

The elves and Mrs Claus will be waiting to give guests a warm welcome, as the children meet the man himself and tell him all about their Christmas lists this year – before being rewarded with a special gift at the end of their session.

Debora Griffin, park director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “We experienced a huge demand earlier this week for the Christmas Spectacular and we’re incredibly grateful our loyal fans are so keen to visit for their festive experience. We certainly can’t wait to welcome back all the eager families for another memorable year.”

Food and drink will be available to purchase at the park, including hot soup, mince pies and other festive snacks.