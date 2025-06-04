Thomas ‘Fordie’ Ford sadly took his own life at the age of 21 - and now his friends want no other families to go through the pain of losing a loved one.

Four friends are taking big steps in memory of a young man who took his own life at the age of 21.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fordie’s Footsteps is a 70-mile fundraiser being held in aid of the charity, Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide – with 50 per cent of the takings going to the person who guesses correctly how many steps they take .

On average 12 men lose their life everyday in the UK from suicide – and the best friend of the intrepid foursome, Thomas ‘Fordie’ Ford, sadly . became one of those statistics when he took his own life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four friends will set off on Friday, June 13, from Headingly Leeds, where Fordie lived whilst studying at University, then on to his beloved football club Everton.

Four friends are raising funds for the charity Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide.

Will Fisher explained: “We don’t want any more families to suffer the pain of losing their loved one, so in honour of his life, we will be taking on this challenge.

"We will be completing it on his 25th birthday on Saturday, June 14.”

The challenge doesn’t end there. Swifts Junior Football Club (JFC) is supporting the appeal as Fordie was an ex-member. They are supporting their own appeal, inviting people to walk, run, cycle and swim two miles and donate £2 to their ‘I'm raising £500 to Support the fundraising for Fordie's footsteps’ justgiving page.

Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide: PAPYRUS is the national charity dedicated to the prevention of young suicide in the UK. According to their website, suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 in the UK. The charity also believes that everyone can play a role in suicide prevention and we work towards a society which speaks openly about suicide and has the resources to save young lives.