Biker turns to running after crash

From left - Case manager Jason Chidwick, Paralympian Richard Whitehead and Andrew Pearson.

Andrew Pearson suffered life-changing injuries including a brain injury, fractures, dislocated joints and nerve damage when a car pulled out in front of him in Sleaford.

The father-of-two, from Sleaford, had to have his right leg amputated above the knee. His nerve damage means he has lost the use of his left hand.

Following the crash, former lorry driver Andrew, 51,and wife Andrew, 56, took legal advice from lawyers Irwin Mitchell, to access a life-long specialist rehabilitation programme and helped the family move into a new home specifically adapted to meet his needs.

Andrew Pearson after his amputation.

Andrew is continuing to defy the odds as he continues his recovery. He recently completed a five kilometre walk in aid of the Richard Whitehead Foundation, set up by Paralympian Richard Whitehead, which promotes the benefit sport has on people following a life-changing injury.

He took part in the Run With Rich event alongside Jason Chidwick, who was appointed Andrew’s case manager as part of his recovery.

Before the collision, Andrew enjoyed running, cycling, karate, swimming, circuit training and dancing, as well as fixing cars and motorbikes. He has been unable to return to his job because of his injuries.

He took part in the Run With Rich event at Holme Pierrepont Country Park in Nottinghamshire at the end of June. Andrew and Jason raised £395.

Andrew in his new, specially adapted home.

Andrew said: “Trying to come to terms with my injuries and how not only my life but my family’s lives changed in a split-second was particularly difficult. While Anthea and the kids visited me in hospital as much as they could there was a lot of time where I was just by myself.“While that was incredibly tough it also gave my time to think about the future and setting myself targets and goals.

“I’ve always tried to be a positive person and drew on that. While I lost my leg I also felt fortunate that I didn’t lose my life in the collision.

“After my surgery initially it was thought that I wouldn’t be able to walk for any time or distance with a prosthesis so taking part in the event gave me something to focus on.

“The event was pretty difficult but I was determined not to let it beat me. I’m now looking at other challenges that I can take part in. It’s just my way of giving something back as I wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for the help I’ve had.

Jason Chidwick with Andrew Pearson on the Run With Rich.

“What happened to me is now in the past and while life may have turned out differently than I expected I still have lots of plans for the future and things I want to achieve or enjoy.