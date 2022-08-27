Bikers set to roar into Wainfleet for annual meet

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bikers are set to roar into Wainfleet.

The event has continued to expand, with last year the first time organisers got the High street closed – and filled it with 1,500 bikers,

"This year we have managed to get an extended closure of the High Street so we can accommodate even more bikers,” said co-organiser Mick Rust.

"This way the High Street can gain, which is what the event was initially set up for – to help the businesses.”

Due to the amount of visitors to the event last year, there will be extra food outlets and more bands on Saturday.

" As last year, we will be giving away Wainfleet bike meet key rings and also having a best bike of the event competition,” added Mick.