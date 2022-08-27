Bikers set to roar into Wainfleet for annual meet
Bikers are set to roar into Wainfleet this weekend for the third annual meet.
The event has continued to expand, with last year the first time organisers got the High street closed – and filled it with 1,500 bikers,
"This year we have managed to get an extended closure of the High Street so we can accommodate even more bikers,” said co-organiser Mick Rust.
"This way the High Street can gain, which is what the event was initially set up for – to help the businesses.”
Due to the amount of visitors to the event last year, there will be extra food outlets and more bands on Saturday.
" As last year, we will be giving away Wainfleet bike meet key rings and also having a best bike of the event competition,” added Mick.
Traders will be standing selling their merchandise and Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and Lincolnshire Blood bikes will be attending as the nominated charities.