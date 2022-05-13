Billinghay family gym cycle for 24 hours for defibrillator

On their charity cycle ride. From left - Shannon Carter, Paul Fortune, Connor Yarwood, Trevor Hudson, Sammie Cuttell and Emma Hudson.

The fitness fanatics were trying to raise money towards getting a defibrillator fitted on the outside wall of Hudson Fitness gym on Queen Street in Billinghay, so that the community will have access to it if needed.

Emma Hudson, who runs the gym said: “As a family we know how vital seconds and minutes can be in situations like these as my dad suffered a cardiac arrest in July 2019 while at a Drivers for Defibs fundraising event.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Since then my sister and I have done several fundraising events to raise money for LIVES and British Heart Foundation."

From left - Emma Hudson, Connor Yarwood and Shannon Carter on the cake stall.

Her dad, Trevor collapsed while taking part in a tug of war at the charity family fun day laid on by local truckers and their families at the Coach and Horses in the village. The LIVES team as well as three off-duty NHS health professionals were attending the event and worked together until the ambulance and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance arrived and took him away to recover.

The 24-hour cycle relay started on April 30 at 11am with slots of 30 minutes on the bikes each being filled by gym members, family and friends.

They covered a total of 376 miles – smashing their goal of 300 miles and raised £2,031. Any spare cash from buying the defibrillator will go to LIVES

Emma thanked everyone that supported, cycled or donated.