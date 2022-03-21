Billinghay teen wins award at Crufts with her agility dog

Last weekend (Saturday March 12) saw 16 year old Sophie Atkinson win the reserve award at the YKC Agility Dog of the Year competition at Crufts 2022, with her working sheepdog Maddie.
Sophie, of Billinghay, is currently studying for her GCSEs at St George’s Academy in Sleaford. Maddie’s Kennel Club name is Fenland Mad Star and in front of 6,000 spectators in the main arena at the NEC in Birmingham the pair performed brilliantly.
This followed on from her success in winning the same competition when it was last held in 2020 just prior to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.