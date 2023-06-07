The RAF Rugby Union (RAFRU), with the support and co-operation of Brookenby Parish Council, is running the prestigious 'Binbrook Bomb' Rugby 7s Tournament at Brookenby today (Wednesday June 7) starting at 11am.

Brookenby

Chairman of the parish council, Rowena Purdy said: “This tournament originated at RAF Binbrook, hence the name, and both the RAFRU and Brookenby Parish Council are delighted that it has returned toits location of birth."

People are encouraged to go along and cheer the players on as they battle it out on the playing field in Lorraine Avenue.

The tournament will be using both of the marked out pitches to play two Men's and one Women's pools.

After lunch, at 12.30pm, play will resume at 1pm with mixed touch matches on both pitches.

The pool competitions will continue at 1.30pm, culminating in the Women's Final at 3pm and the Men's Final at 3.30pm.

The tournament will end with the Winner's presentation at 4pm.