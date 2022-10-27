North Somercotes. Photo: Google Maps

A protection zone – which stops the movement of birds – has been established around the farm, along with a surveillance zone which requires strict records.

An outbreak was confirmed at Ancaster near Sleaford two weeks ago, followed by Woodhall Spa earlier this week.

The government has confirmed that the highly contagious H5N1 virus was found amongst poultry at the farm yesterday (Wednesday).

The animals will be humanely culled to prevent it from spreading further.

Advertisement

A protection zone – which stops the movement of birds – has been established around the farm along with a surveillance zone which requires strict records.

The country is currently experiencing its worst ever spread of the H5N1 virus, with 207 outbreaks since last October.

Lincolnshire was badly hit during the previous winter, when over a million birds were culled.

The government said in a statement: “Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial poultry on 26 October 2022 at a third premises near North Somercotes, East Lindsey.

Advertisement

“A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone were declared around the premises. All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.”

The council have urged anyone with birds to maintain strong biosecurity.

Mark Keal, Lincolnshire Trading Standards Manager, said recently: “Although it’s not entirely unexpected that we would eventually have cases in the county, if you keep birds, we urge you to maintain good biosecurity measures, to limit the spread of avian flu as much as possible.

“We are also asking the public to be particularly vigilant about wild birds which may be infected by the disease.

Advertisement

“If you see dead wild birds, do not touch them, and report them to the Animal and Plant Health Agency Avian flu primarily affects birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low, but reports from the public can help track the spread of the disease and prevent it infecting poultry and other captive birds.”