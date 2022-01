A special service was held at the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial ahead of Christmas for lost loved ones.

The event was held at the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial, at Westgate Woods, shortly before Christmas.

It was led by the Bishop of Grantham, the Right Rev Nicholas Chamberlain, who is pictured above with Jean Smith as a reader and the Mayor of Boston Coun Frank Pickett.