Bizarre find on Skegness beach goes viral on Tik Tok

A bizarre discovery on Skegness beach has become a viral sensation on Tik Tok

Alan Duhig said he couldn’t believe what he was seeing when he was having an early morning run with his wife and came across the object attached to some driftwood.

“My wife and I went to Skegness for a short break a couple of weeks ago and, when we were doing an early morning run along the beach, we came the thing attached to some driftwood,” he said.

"We didn’t know what it was and we just left it but my wife had videod me looking at it.

Alan Duhig with his bizarre discovery on Skegness beach.

"My niece suggested I posted one of my videos on Tik Tok – something I hadn’t done before but it seems to have gone mad.”

Since posting, the video has had nearly 3,500 likes.

“I would love to know what the thing is – looks like some sort of weird mermaid or sea creature,” added Alan. “Is this something you could help with?”

Lincolnshire World called Skegness Natureland because of the shape’s similarity to a seal. Director Matt Yeadon also agreed the find was bizarre and most probably some sort of prank.

Initially he commented: "It looks like a weird Halloween thing - maybe a Selkie from Scottish folklore (often depicted as seals that can transform into humans by shedding their skins).

"It’s certainly creative – I’ll give it that.”

However, after doing a bit more research he came up with another possibility. He said:”It’s designed on a ‘Japanese Mermaid’. Hope this helps!”

According to our research, a Japanese Mermaid is a creature with both human and fish-like features, described in various pieces of Japanese literature

Do you know anything about the discovery and where it came from? Email [email protected].