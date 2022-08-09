Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident on an industrial site off Station Road in Ranskill on Friday, August 5, at 10.23am.

Thousands of tyres as well as scrap vehicles were involved in the fire, causing a large black smoke plume to be visible from miles around.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damage was also caused to outbuildings and power lines.

The smoke from the fire could be seen in Gainsborough

Nottinghamshire Police has also launched an appeal into the fire which is currently being treated as a suspected arson attack.

It was reported two people were treated by paramedics after sustaining minor smoke inhalation injuries.

Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are continuing to work closely with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and a joint investigation will be launched to establish the circumstances of how the fire began.

“While the cause is still unknown we are currently treating it as suspected arson after it was reported a group of young people were seen letting off fireworks just before the fire started.

“We are urging anyone who may have witnessed anything or has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to please come forward.”

Area manager Andy Macey, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We will be working closely with our police colleagues on a joint investigation looking into the cause and ask anyone with information to come forward."