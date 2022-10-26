'Blind Bloke' Nigel continues spreading his message
After losing most of his sight, an inspirational partially-sighted man is continuing his hard work to show that life doesn’t have to end with the loss of sight.
Sutton on Sea’s self-styled "blind bloke” Nigel Limb lost most of his sight in a motorcycle racing accident in 2015, which left him fighting for his life and in a coma for 11 days.
He can now only see silhouettes and colours in good light, but this setback has not prevented him from living life to the max.
Back in August, he built what could be Britain's first ever in electric Speedway bike, and has broken two speed records for unassisted visually impaired rider over the last couple of years.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Nigel continued to spread his message with a talk at Mablethorpe Library, where he gave a talk on how his life had changed since that fateful day, and was asked lots of questions by young members of the audience.
He said: “Part of what I’m trying to do is show that for blind people, that life is different but it doesn’t have to stop.
"The youngsters sat on my bike and asked all sorts of proper questions, which enabled me to engage with them.”
Nigel has also held a tractor run at his home, the Ripston Rumble, where tractor owners brought their vintage vehicles from as far afield as Horncastle, Alford and Tetney Lock to join Nigel’s rally.
Advertisement
Among the tractors that attended was a Field Marshall, which is described as the “Rolls Royce of tractors”.
"It made me feel quite good that these people were willing to come from all over to support my local event,” he said.
Nigel will be conducting further talks next year.
Advertisement