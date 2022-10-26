Nigel Limb Recordbreaking Blind Motorcyclist on his Triumph Motocycle in Mablethorpe Library. Photo by Chris Frear

Sutton on Sea’s self-styled "blind bloke” Nigel Limb lost most of his sight in a motorcycle racing accident in 2015, which left him fighting for his life and in a coma for 11 days.

He can now only see silhouettes and colours in good light, but this setback has not prevented him from living life to the max.

Back in August, he built what could be Britain's first ever in electric Speedway bike, and has broken two speed records for unassisted visually impaired rider over the last couple of years.

Callie, Darcy, Ebony and Jonah Brady-Eldridge learn about motorcycles from Recordbreaking Blind Motorcyclist and owner of Blindbloke Racing, Nigel Limb from Sutton on Sea. Photo by Chris Frear

Nigel continued to spread his message with a talk at Mablethorpe Library, where he gave a talk on how his life had changed since that fateful day, and was asked lots of questions by young members of the audience.

He said: “Part of what I’m trying to do is show that for blind people, that life is different but it doesn’t have to stop.

"The youngsters sat on my bike and asked all sorts of proper questions, which enabled me to engage with them.”

Nigel has also held a tractor run at his home, the Ripston Rumble, where tractor owners brought their vintage vehicles from as far afield as Horncastle, Alford and Tetney Lock to join Nigel’s rally.

Nigel Limb welcomes visitors to the first annual Ripston Rumble in Sutton on Sea. Photo by Chris Frear

Among the tractors that attended was a Field Marshall, which is described as the “Rolls Royce of tractors”.

"It made me feel quite good that these people were willing to come from all over to support my local event,” he said.

Nigel will be conducting further talks next year.

Brother' Danny and Kieran Snell from Alford with Danny's Ferguson TED 20. Photo by Chris Frear