Blind Bloke Nigel shares his story

Nigel gives a talk to the Peaks & Pennines Car Club from Derbyshire.

Nigel Limb aka Blind Bloke Nigel has been continuing living his prophecy of living life to the max after losing most of his sight in a motorcycle racing accident in 2015.

He has already broken two speed records over the last couple of years – the record for unassisted visually impaired rider from a standing start over a distance of an eighth of a mile, and the same record but on an electric motorcycle, this time topping 83mph in just 8.74 seconds.

Back in August, he also built what could be Britain's first ever in electric Speedway bike, and has now ticked another achievement off his list by driving a stockcar.

His wife Julie has written a book based on Nigel’s experiences, and is aiming to turn the book into a film or play script.

He has also been sharing his story with motivational talks around the country, and the latest saw The Peaks & Pennines Car Club in Derbyshire take a road trip across to Sutton on Sea on Sunday August 6 to meet ‘Blind Bloke’ Nigel Limb, where he was hosting his own MX5 Car Show.

The 20-30 car owners, as well as the Peaks & Pennines contingent, listened to an inspirational talk from Nigel while they were there, and Nigel said the story of how he came to lose his sight, and his subsequent adventures, went down well with the crowds.

"They were really interested, and a chap came up to me afterwards and said my story was really inspiring,” he said, “If I can even reach one person with my story then that’s the whole point.”