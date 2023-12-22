Blood Bikers’ trip to care home

Members and supporters of Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikers Service went on a Christmas themed ride from Louth to Sleaford, collecting donations along the way for their charity.

LEBBS members meet care home residents.

The ride out was delayed by a week due to bad weather but went ahead on December 9, setting off from Starbucks in Louth at midday.

Christmas outfits or decorated bikes were encouraged.

Along the route the bikers stopped off to collect further donations in Horncastle, at Tattershall Picnic Site and finally Holdingham roundabout before rolling into Sleaford Manor Care Home, off London Road.

Activities coordinator at the care home, Emma Yardley said: “The residents had a lovely afternoon having mince pies and coffees with Santas and a couple got on the bikes for photos.”LEBBS is run by volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to the NHS, to collect and deliver urgent supplies of blood products, urgent medications and very urgent patient samples for analysis from hospitals to laboratory.