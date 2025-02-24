Blood pressure checks in dentists already helping to save lives

Experts say a new programme of health checks carried out by Lincolnshire dental practices is catching potentially very serious conditions that would have gone undiagnosed.

Seven Lincolnshire practices, including Gainsborough, are offering blood pressure checks in the hope of reaching those who could be missed otherwise.

A health committee at Lincolnshire County Council heard it likely saved the life of one man who unknowingly had sky-high blood pressure.

The checks are offered to patients aged over 40 who don’t have a diagnosis of high-blood pressure and haven’t been checked in the last year.

They are carried out by members of the dental team who have been specially trained, rather than dentists themselves.

Kenny Hume, chairman of the Lincolnshire Dental Committee, said: “There is a huge link between poor oral health and poor general health.

“The blood pressure pilot is targeting areas of deprivation with a wide geographic distribution over Lincolnshire.

“It picked up a 40-year-old man who had a reading of 180/120 and potentially saved his life.

“Another programme is in the pipeline for diabetes, as that also has a link with poor oral health.”

Select practices are currently taking part in Gainsborough, Lincoln, Boston, Grantham and Skegness.

Coun Jill Makinson-Sanders (Ind) said: “The pilots are really innovative, but they are all in large conurbations.

“I worry about people living in villages – how are they meant to get to these places?”

Sarah Starbuck, head of Primacy Care Commissioning for the Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board responded: “The blood pressure checks are also in some opticians, so people walk-in if they happen to be passing or are there for an eye check.

“Some are in supermarkets, such as Morrisons in Lincoln. They are currently targeted to the areas of most need.”

The pilot will run until July 2025, and data from the outcomes is currently being analysed.