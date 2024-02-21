Register
Blooming beautiful snowdrops raise hundreds for Edlington's church roof appeal

​Hundreds of pounds have been raised towards an appeal to repair a much-loved church’s tower.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:15 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 10:16 GMT
Exhibitors and helpers of Edlington snowdrop festival. Photos: John Aron PhotographyExhibitors and helpers of Edlington snowdrop festival. Photos: John Aron Photography
​The rainy weather didn’t put off crowds of people coming along to Edlington St Helen’s church’s annual snowdrop festival, the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year and now in its 15th year.

As well as the traditional beautiful sprays of snowdrops in the church grounds for visitors to

Spokesman Kathie Birks said that there were countless people coming through the doors of the church, and that hundreds of pounds have been raised towards the appeal.

Sue Tuxworth and Sue Riddel on the tea and cake stall at Edlington Snowdrop Festival.Sue Tuxworth and Sue Riddel on the tea and cake stall at Edlington Snowdrop Festival.
“In spite of the drizzly weather on Saturday morning, it didn't put people off and the church was extremely busy,” she said.

The church’s committee have been working hard to raise £50,000 for the church tower repair, with more fundraisers planned for later in the year.

