Blooming beautiful snowdrops raise hundreds for Edlington's church roof appeal
The rainy weather didn’t put off crowds of people coming along to Edlington St Helen’s church’s annual snowdrop festival, the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year and now in its 15th year.
As well as the traditional beautiful sprays of snowdrops in the church grounds for visitors to
Spokesman Kathie Birks said that there were countless people coming through the doors of the church, and that hundreds of pounds have been raised towards the appeal.
“In spite of the drizzly weather on Saturday morning, it didn't put people off and the church was extremely busy,” she said.
The church’s committee have been working hard to raise £50,000 for the church tower repair, with more fundraisers planned for later in the year.