​Blooming lovely competition announces winners

Rosedale House's basket display.

Horncastle in Bloom launched their resident’s front gardens competition and businesses competition at the beginning of May, encouraging the town to “get their blooms on” and help to celebrate the town’s horticultural heritage.

As a part of Horncastle’s entry into the regional competition of East Midlands in Bloom, which links to the RHS’s initiative to get Britain’s villages, towns and cities full of floral displays and the development in the love of horticulture.

A number of residents from across the town entered into the spirit of Blooms and the local judges had a very tough job on their hands.

The Thatch pub's entry.

Judges Sylvia Ravenhall ( Assistant County Organiser for the National Garden Scheme) and Marie Aldridge ( Chair of the Lincolnshire Hardy Plant Society) commented that “The weather has been challenging for everyone with hot dry conditions and only one recent very heavy rainfall.”

However their decision was made really difficult due to the fact that “All of the gardens had their strong points and are a credit to their owners”.

Jules Arthur, Coordinator for Horncastle in Bloom was thrilled that the two prestigious horticulturalist agreed to judge the gardens, “Having seen the high levels offered by all of the residents, I’m really grateful that both Sylvia and Marie agreed to support and help out with the judging this year. They did a brilliant job, but massive congratulations go to our winner and those awarded commendations.” The winning garden belongs to Matt Lee of Corn Close, with the two commended gardens belonging to Shand Marshall and then Dave and Janet Chapman.

In addition to the resident’s, Horncastle in Bloom also invited businesses in town to take part in their own competition. A number of shops with different aspects and frontages put themselves forward in a real concerted effort to bring displays of varying sizes and layouts. Samantha Wright, HiB treasurer (Seedsology and BBC Gardener’s World Live Garden Design Award winner) agreed to judge the businesses and had to really take into account the use of space and layout and how well the different businesses used the space that was available to them. This was again another difficult decision, but five businesses ended up being named in the top three winners. In joint third place was The Busy Butcher and The Admiral Rodney. In second place was the shop and café One More Bike. The top business award, however, was also split- based on grading criteria with both Rosedale House Flowers and The King’s Head- locally known as the Thatch winning the top spot.

Matt Lee's winning front garden.

On Wednesday 5th July we will be welcoming the East Midlands in Bloom judges into town, where they will be able to see all of the shops and businesses, the work of the Town Council Estate’s team around the town, Hammerton Garden’s King’s Coronation Celebration Beds, as well as the community allotment garden and the winning resident’s garden.