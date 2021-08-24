Blooming marvellous success at Revesby’s summer garden competition

Jood and Helen from Miningsby, created two beautiful eco-focused gardens which jointly came first place in the ‘Most Environmentally Friendly Garden’ category.

The garden competition was judged last month by Mrs Stania Wiggins-Davies and Sandy Jarratt from Revesby Estate, giving residents the opportunity to display their hard work and green-fingered talents.

Awards were given to the winning exhibitors for ‘Most Environmentally Friendly Garden’, ‘Prettiest Garden’ and ‘Most Edible Garden’.

After much deliberation, the announced winners were:

- Sonya from The Green, Revesby, who won ‘Prettiest Garden. Her outdoor display included some spectacular lavender and geranium displays.

- Anita at Moorby delighted judges with her fruit and vegetable-inspired back garden, getting top scores for the ‘Most Edible Garden.’

- Jood and Helen from Miningsby, created two beautiful eco-focused gardens which jointly came first place in the ‘Most Environmentally Friendly Garden’ category.

Because Revesby Country Fair could not be held this year as normal, trophies were awarded to all the winners in their respective gardens.

Mrs Stania Wiggins-Davies, of Revesby Estate, said: “We were blown away with the entries and were so impressed with everyone’s hard work and dedication to their gardens.

“I would like to thank all our tenants who entered the Revesby Estate gardening competition for the second year running. It is always great to see the range of impressive garden displays and appreciate the talent from across our estate.

“It was extremely hard judging the categories, as the gardens were of such high-standard, but it was a real pleasure in picking the winners - which were all very much well deserved. I really enjoyed celery-brating the successes with everyone!

"We are already looking forward to next year's competition, where we will be adding two more categories, ‘Best Container & Hanging Basket’ and ‘Best Small Cottage Garden’. It will be fantastic to present the trophies to the 2022 winners at Revesby Country Fair in person.”