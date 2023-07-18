Thousands of visitors are set to be disappointed following the news that another big event is in crisis in the town.

Lack of funding has been given as the reason the Goldwings Light Parade planned this September has been cancelled. Last year families lined the streets for the parade, which as well as attracting late season visitors raised more than £3,000 for the LIVES First Responders charity.

In a statement organisers Mike and Jayne Sands said: “Unfortunately this years Skegness Light Parade has been cancelled.

"Simplified, the costs to stage the event are just too big for us to reach along with the behind the scenes administration and organisation. We are maybe victims of our own success. Alternatives will be looked at for 2024 and updates will be released as and when we can.”

It is hoped the light parade will be back.

The news follows the announcement last week the 2023 Skegness Beach Race will not go ahead in November due to not being able to secure funds.

Again organisers AMCA said they do not want this to be the end of the beach race and will be looking to secure funding for the 2024 edition.

"A decision will be made by the end of January 2024 as to whether the event will be viable,” they say.

Skegness Carnival, planned for Sunday August 13, has also been struggling for funds and sources tell us there is uncertainty over other events planned for Christmas.

Local businessman Taj Bola, who has previously saved the Christmas lights switch-on and this year’s reggae festival, said the town’s events were “in crisis”.

"This is not good for the coast,” he said.

However, former Visit Lincs Coast BID board member Chris Baron said people shouldn’t be surprised.

Pointing out the record millions of pounds brought to the visitor economy during the BID’s five-year term (see page 5), he said: “It is disappointing to hear of these events along the coast being cancelled which could have been saved if the BID was still in place,” he said. “t has also meant we have not been able to create any new events which will put us behind our competitors .

"Would the reggae festival have ever happened if the BID hadn't initiated it and enabled it to grow?

"It is difficult to see how ELDC can help as there are already so many demands on their funds at a social level and this type of funding should come from the businesses who will benefit from a successful coastal strip.

“The remaining funds in the BID, once all outstanding matters are resolved, will be returned to the levy payers. Regrettably as our mandate ceased last year we are not in a position to use these funds for these events.”

Former Skegness area Chamber of Trade and Commerce chairman Bob Walker, who sits on a number of events committees, said problems went beyond funding.

"These events have also been impacted by a need for more volunteers willing to give their time on the day and address the extensive paperwork now needed to put on an event,” he said.

“It can’t be the same people year after year.”