Blow for Skegness Royal British Legion as parade route change is refused

Currently the parade starts in the Hildreds loading bay and proceeds into Lumley Road and then Lumley Avenue. Photo: Barry Robinson.

Members and supporters of the Royal British Legion in Skegness have expressed their disappointment that a change of route request for this year's Remembrance parade has been turned down.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They argue last year's display attracted worldwide attention and visitors to the resort and, with the national media hype already starting, it would be beneficial to the town to develop the event.

However, as the parade is a civic event, paid for by taxpayers, the council says it can't afford additional road closures. More than 37,000 poppies were made for last year's event by community groups, schools and others. As reported this year the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion is planning an even bigger display from the 21 metre tall Altitude 44 on the seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is estimated triple the number of poppies will be needed and an appeal for everyone to start knitting has already been launched.

Members of the branch said many people last year suggested it would have been nice if the display had been part of the actual Remembrance Parade, which in recent years has started from the Hildred's Centre loading bays, proceeded along a small part of Lumley Road and then along Lumley Avenue.

Louise Clarkson, secretary of the Skegness branch of the RBL, went along to last week's meeting of Skegness Town Council along with other supporters to argue the case.

She told councillors: "With regards to the Remembrance Parade this year, we would like to propose the parade moves back to its previous starting point on Tower Esplanade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Hildred's Centre loading bays are no longer safe or suitable due to the sheer number of attendees.

"With the national press interest in the Clock Tower Poppy display and the agreement that the Clock Tower will be adorned again this year, coupled with another display from 'Altitude 44', we propose the starting point be the pedestrian area on Tower Esplanade by the Lifeboat Station (without blocking it from use).

"We would further propose the Mayor laying an additional paid and supplied for wreath at the RBL Remembrance Garden in Compass Gardens in commemoration of the VE and VJ 80th Anniversaries as the Parade passes. The parade will also pass both Poppy Displays."

In his report to council, Town Clerk Steve Larner said: "When the Police decided not to provide rolling road closures for the Remembrance Parade it was moved to the Hildreds Service Yard, as this allowed a route that still went along part of Lumley Road but required the minimum number of road closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The RBL proposal would require the closure of Tower Esplanade (private road belonging to ELDC), Grand Parade, South Parade, Drummond Rd and Rutland Rd, in addition to the existing closures and would bring considerable extra work and costs."

Additional costs facing the parade even without a change of route was also given as a reason for refusal.

"At the 2024 parade there was insufficient volunteers to attend to the closure as many cried off in the last couple of days, which left the council in a vulnerable situation as it did not meet the minimum requirements of the closure.”

Following the meeting. Mr Larner explained to Lincolnshire World why the Council decided to stick with the existing route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It took into consideration all the proposals by the RBL who’s representatives spoke at Council,” he said.

Council were full of praise for those involved with the Skegness Branch RBL Community Remembrance Project 2024 and their wonderful display, but felt that altering the route to pass by the 2025 displays would result in many additional road closures, a big impact on movement around town and place significant extra costs and work for road closures which were simply not affordable.”