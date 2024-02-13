Blue light emergency services to be celebrated at new East Coast Pride in Skegness
and live on Freeview channel 276
Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station will host a day of family fun in September as part of a number of free zones throughout the town.
According to the Pride team, the Blue Light Zone will “foster understanding, appreciation, and pride in those critical to our community's safety and well-being”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
One of the organisers, Brad Johnson, is also RNLI volunteer and said he is very excited to make the announcement.
“We're thrilled to celebrate the inclusivity and dedication of our uniformed and armed services with the community," he said.
"This zone within East Coast Pride 2024 is a testament to the progress and ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion within these services.
" We look forward to a memorable celebration of pride and gratitude as part of our wider East Coast Pride event.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lee St Quinton, Superintendent, Head of Partnerships for Lincolnshire Police, commented: “It is great to see that Skegness will see its very own Pride event when in previous years Lincoln and Mablethorpe have led the way.
"We at Lincolnshire Police look forward to this event and having more opportunities to celebrate diversity and inclusion in the town.”
The Blue Light Zone takes place at Skegness Lifebost Station at East Coast Pride on September 7, from 11am to 5pm. Visitors will have the chance to:
▪ Gain insight into the challenging and vital work performed by our emergency services and armed forces.
Advertisement
Advertisement
▪ Learn about their significant contributions to the LGBTQIA+ community, highlighting the inclusivity and diversity within these essential services.
Confirmed services in attendance include Lincolnshire Police, NHS East Midlands Ambulance Service, RNLI Lifeboats and Lifeguards, HM Coastguard, National Coastwatch and the Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.
East Coast Pride is gearing up to release more exciting information about the event’s zones and entertainment, which will spread throughout Skegness and is planned for the day-long event in the coming months.
East Coast Pride’s volunteer team actively wants to hear from those who wish to be involved with the event or from businesses or groups who want to support or be involved.
Anyone wishing to find out more can visit www.eastcoastpride.co.uk.