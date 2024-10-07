Blyton’s new puffin crossing is now open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Works to build a new pedestrian crossing in Blyton have been completed.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “This is one of the latest new crossings we’ve completed as part of our ongoing initiative to improve safety at the some of the county’s most-crossed roads.

“This initiative is a perfect example of councillors delivering for their local residents, since all of these new crossings will not only increase safety, but also improve the lives of those living in the communities where they’re located by making it easier to get around by foot.”

Coun Clio Perraton-Williams, county councillor for Scotter Rural, said: "Now that this new crossing is built and open for people to use, the A159 – between Paddock Lane and Kirton Road – has become a much safer place to cross.

A new puffin crossing in Blyton is now open

“I want to thank everyone involved for helping to bring this important project to life.”

This project is part of the ongoing Community Crossing Initiative, which will see over ten pedestrian crossings built throughout the county.

The initiative will cost £3.8 million, with £1.5 million earmarked by Executive in 2023 and the remaining coming from a combination of additional county council funding and developer contributions.

For more information about this and other major road projects, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.