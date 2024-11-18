Bob Walker ‘thrilled to be back’ as Skegness town councillor

Bob Walker is back on Skegness Town Council after being co-opted.
A former Skegness councillor is back in the hot seat after being co-opted onto the town council.

Bob Walker fought off competition from four other candidates to take the St Clements Ward seat previously held by the late Coun Sid Dennis.

The SUDS (Skegness Urban District Society) member was previously a councillor in 2019.

“I resigned my seat because my wife had passed away and was in a bad place and returned to the Newcastle area to my roots,” he explained. “I came back in 2021 because I missed my grandchildren and all my friends here in Skegness.”

Since returning, he has involved himself in many Skegness organistation. He has become vice-chairman of The Village Church Farm Museum and chairman of SAND (Skegness Accomodation Network Developmen).

Coun Walker is also a member and former chairman of the Skegness Chamber of Commerce and an ambassador and volunteer for Skegness Carnival . “I was thrilled to be co-opted back onto the council nd have realised a long dream of mine to be back as a councillor,” he commented. “I am looking forward to a long enjoyable journey with my colleagues on the council and a lot of hard work.

"My passion is helping Skegness to grow and be a top seaside resort again.

“I will also dedicate myself to helping the residents of the St Clements Ward with any questions and queries they may have.”

