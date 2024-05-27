Bob's Brainwaves rolled out in Louth care home

​A special pack for the loved ones of people living with dementia has been trialled at a Louth care home.

Earlier this year ​Chris Suich, whose husband Bob is living with dementia, launched a new care pack in her his name called Bob's Brainwaves, which can be distributed out to families and carers of those living with dementia.

The packs include necessary forms needed to apply for funding and help including blue badge parking applications, DVLA forms, attendance allowance, and the Herbert Protocol, as well as widgets to help with communication, developed the pack with visual communication experts Widgit.

The packs have now been trialled in Meadows Park Care Home in Louth during Dementia Action Week and it is hoped they will be a permanent fixture.

The widgets explain key daily routines visually, such as how to make a cup of tea and the order they should follow to get dressed using images, and timetables mean that people with dementia know what to expect from their day, where they are going, and what they will eat.

Carers can view, edit and print the picture signs, labels and symbols from the widgit, to put on kitchen drawers to show where the plates, cups, and utensils go when unloading the dishwasher, and remind a loved one to turn off the tap or lock the door.

Chris said: “The picture symbols were key to keeping Bob at home for as long as possible and helped to lower his anxiety. I still use them with him in the care home where he is now.

“I am so happy to have worked with Widgit to launch this new kit to help people with dementia to communicate and maintain their independence.

"I would love them to be used in all care homes and in all families as they give people with dementia a voice.”

Rebecca Lynch, education specialist at Widgit, said: “Dementia sufferers for so long have not been able to say how they feel or what they want, even something as simple as asking for a cup of tea.