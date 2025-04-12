Body of missing 18-year-old found at leisure park in Mablethorpe

Police say they have found a body believed to be that of a missing 18 year old in Mablethorpe.

Lincolnshire Police had put out an appeal on Thursday evening for Anton, after he had been reported missing since 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The force said on Friday afternoon they were “saddened” to confirm a body had been found at The Grange Leisure Park, Alford Road, Mablethorpe earlier, that morning (April 11).

A police spokesperson explained: “His disappearance was reported to Lincolnshire Police yesterday and officers have been searching for him since then. This has included foot patrols, the use of the police drone, and support from a specialised underwater sonar system from the Environment Agency.

"There will be a heavy police presence in the area of the rest of today while we complete our enquiries.”

They went on: “His mobile phone had been handed in to reception of the leisure park by a helpful member of the public, and other information led to our focus today being on the ponds in that area.”

Officers found identification on the body to confirm it as being Anton's and his family have been made aware.

They say the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file with their findings will be prepared and passed to the coroner. They also thanked everyone who had helped in their appeal and search for Anton.