Body of missing 94-year-old man found in Tetney Lock area
Formal identification was yet to take place after the discovery was made in the Tetney Lock area on the afternoon of Friday, April 5.
It is believed the body is that of Colin, who was reported missing from the College Street area of Grimsby at around 12pm on Tuesday, April 2. His family have been made aware.
His vehicle was later discovered at Tetney Lock as part of the ongoing investigation into his whereabouts, according to Lincolnshire Police.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file will be passed to the coroner,” said a spokesperson.
“We'd like to thank everyone who shared the appeals and supported us and Humberside Police.”