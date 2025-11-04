The event, hosted by Skegness Town AFC, featured fairground rides, children’s characters and stiltwalkers, firebreathers, hot and cold refreshments and a licenced bar, as well as a sparkling fireworks display.
Organisers described it as “an evening to remember”.
“A great evening of fireworks down at The MKM Stadium and a great crowd there to support!” they said on social media.
“We thank everyone that turned up and we look forward to welcoming you again next year!”
- If you missed it there is still time to enjoy fireworks in Skegness.
The Royal Hotel in South Parade is holding a free Firework Extravaganza, feature live music, hot food and a car. gates open from 7pm.
1 / 2