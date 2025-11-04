The event, hosted by Skegness Town AFC, featured fairground rides, children’s characters and stiltwalkers, firebreathers, hot and cold refreshments and a licenced bar, as well as a sparkling fireworks display.

Organisers described it as “an evening to remember”.

“A great evening of fireworks down at The MKM Stadium and a great crowd there to support!” they said on social media.

“We thank everyone that turned up and we look forward to welcoming you again next year!”

If you missed it there is still time to enjoy fireworks in Skegness.

The Royal Hotel in South Parade is holding a free Firework Extravaganza, feature live music, hot food and a car. gates open from 7pm.

1 . Skegness Town AFC Fireworks Children's characters welcomed families to the Skegness Town AFC fireworks. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Skegness Town AFC Fireworks Magnificent stiltwalkers looking stunning amongst the crowds. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Skegness Town AFC Fireworks Fairground rides added to the sparkling atmosphere. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . Skegness Town AFC Fireworks Mayor Coun Jimmy Brookes doing the rounds at the Blue Anchor Leisure stall. Photo: Barry Robinson