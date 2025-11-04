Skegness Town AFC fireworks.mp4

Bonfire night celebrations in Skegness get off with a bang – but there is still time to see fireworks

By Chrissie Redford
Published 4th Nov 2025, 15:35 GMT
Bonfire night celebrations got off with a bang in Skegnesss with an annual display at the town’s football ground.

The event, hosted by Skegness Town AFC, featured fairground rides, children’s characters and stiltwalkers, firebreathers, hot and cold refreshments and a licenced bar, as well as a sparkling fireworks display.

Organisers described it as “an evening to remember”.

“A great evening of fireworks down at The MKM Stadium and a great crowd there to support!” they said on social media.

“We thank everyone that turned up and we look forward to welcoming you again next year!”

  • If you missed it there is still time to enjoy fireworks in Skegness.

The Royal Hotel in South Parade is holding a free Firework Extravaganza, feature live music, hot food and a car. gates open from 7pm.

Children's characters welcomed families to the Skegness Town AFC fireworks.

Children's characters welcomed families to the Skegness Town AFC fireworks. Photo: Barry Robinson

Magnificent stiltwalkers looking stunning amongst the crowds.

Magnificent stiltwalkers looking stunning amongst the crowds. Photo: Barry Robinson

Fairground rides added to the sparkling atmosphere.

Fairground rides added to the sparkling atmosphere. Photo: Barry Robinson

Mayor Coun Jimmy Brookes doing the rounds at the Blue Anchor Leisure stall.

Mayor Coun Jimmy Brookes doing the rounds at the Blue Anchor Leisure stall. Photo: Barry Robinson

