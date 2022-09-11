Book of Condolence in Caistor

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The Book of Condolence is available in the meeting room at the back of the centre and will be available from 9.30am to 4pm on Monday, September 12, Tuesday, September 13 and Wednesday, September 14; from 9.30am to 7pm on Thursday, September 15 and from 9.30am to 4pm on Friday, September 16.