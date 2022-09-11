Book of Condolence in Caistor
An official Book of Condolence has been opened in Caistor and is available at the Arts & Heritage Centre in Plough Hill for residents to sign.
Mayor of Caistor, Coun Jon Wright opened the Book of Condolence, followed by the Deputy Mayor, Coun Steve Gaughan.
The Book of Condolence is available in the meeting room at the back of the centre and will be available from 9.30am to 4pm on Monday, September 12, Tuesday, September 13 and Wednesday, September 14; from 9.30am to 7pm on Thursday, September 15 and from 9.30am to 4pm on Friday, September 16.
A council spokesman said: “Caistor Town Council wishes to extend our thanks to the Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre for facilitating the Book of Condolence.”