Book of condolence is opened at East Kirkby Aviation Centre after Spitfire tragedy

Tributes have been paid to Squadron Leader Mark Long, who died in the Spitfire crash near its base in Coningsby.

Group Captain Robbie Lees, Commander of the RAF's Display Air Wing, confirmed his name “with great sorrow” and described him as “a great friend, colleague, and a passionate, professional aviator” who would be sorely missed by all that knew him.

Emergency services were called to Langrick Road in Coningsby just before 1.20pm on Saturday following reports that an aircraft had crashed into a field, later confirmed to be a Spitfire of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

An investigation into why the aircraft crashed is underway by the Royal Air Force.