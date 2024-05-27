Book of condolence is opened at East Kirkby Aviation Centre after Spitfire tragedy

News of the tragic accident and the death of the plane’s pilot – Squadron Leader Mark Long- swept through the aviation heritage centre which had expected a display during its Lanc, Tank and Military Machines event within minutes of tragedy.
The Spitfire was also expected on Bank Holiday Monday – the second day of the event.
However, in spite of the tragedy plans carried on – like so many times at the base when it was was operational.
The final wartime raid from East Kirkby was flown on 25 April 1945. In total, 212 operations were carried out during the war, from which 121 Lancasters did not return. Another 29 aircraft were lost due to operational crashes or accidents.
Lanc, Tank and Military Machines is the biggest reenactment weekend in the events calendar to keep the memory alive of the brave crews who have given their lives during conflict – and more poignant with the anniversary of D-Day 80 on June 6.
Visitors experienced a military event including an M36 Jackson tank destroyer and an M5 Stuart tank, Lancaster and Mosquito taxy runs, many military vehicles, reenactors and trade stands.
Harold Payne, of Holbeach, took along his model Lancaster and 1944 Landing Craft called The Duck. It was used in Normandy on D-Day and will be back there on June 6 laying 8000 red roses for those from Lincolnshire that never returned.
There was also 1940's entertainment from Miss Sarah-Jane, Kyle 'George Formby' Evans and the Festival Swing Dance Society
-
Tributes have been paid to Squadron Leader Mark Long, who died in the Spitfire crash near its base in Coningsby.
Group Captain Robbie Lees, Commander of the RAF's Display Air Wing, confirmed his name “with great sorrow” and described him as “a great friend, colleague, and a passionate, professional aviator” who would be sorely missed by all that knew him.
Emergency services were called to Langrick Road in Coningsby just before 1.20pm on Saturday following reports that an aircraft had crashed into a field, later confirmed to be a Spitfire of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
An investigation into why the aircraft crashed is underway by the Royal Air Force.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.