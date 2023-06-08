Book signed by Soichiro Honda set to be auctioned off

​A former Louth resident is auctioning off what could be a one-of-a-kind signed book next month for a worthy cause.

Mr Wilkiinson's copy of Honda.

​In April 1985, Philip Wilkinson was invited to meet the founder of Honda Motor Co. Soichiro Honda at the then-Honda (UK) Ltd HQ at Chiswick as a reward for his successes as Area Sales Manager for the motoring giant.

Mr Wilkinson, who was born and raised in Louth and whose family owned Cadwell Park Racing Circuit, brought with him a copy of HONDA, which was bought for him by his youngest sister Jane for Christmas the previous year, and Mr Honda signed his book, which was unusual as he was not known to sign autographs:

"I think what also helped to influence his decision was that Mr. Honda also owned Suzuka Racing Circuit in Japan, so we had more than just one common factor,” said Mr Wilkinson.

The copy of Honda, signed by Honda Motor Co. founder Soichiro Honda.

Nearly 40 years on, the signed book is going under the hammer at auctioneers Golding Young on July 26, with a reserve auction bid of £1,500 as this book is reputed to be the only one of this copy in the world.

Philip and his wife Wendy, who now live in Shropshire, will be donating directly to Shrewsbury Hospice in memory of his late brother-in-law Rhys, who died in October last year.

John Leatt, Senior Auctioneer & Valuer at Golding Young & Mawer, said: “Golding Young are delighted to be handling the sale of the signed book on behalf of Mr Wilkinson.

"Items signed by Soichiro Honda are exceptionally rare with few examples recorded as being sold in the UK making it very difficult to value.