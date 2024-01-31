Mayor Coun Deborah Wickes with Coun Wendy Bowkett at Wainfleet's new market.

Nearly £2million has been awarded by South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership this week to support local business growth, skills and community projects across the sub-region through the UK Shared Prosperity and Rural Prosperity Funds (UKSPF/REPF), along with the next phase of the Lincolnshire Community Foundation’s GRASSroots scheme.

The majority of the funding has been awarded through the ‘Communities and Place’ and ‘Supporting Local Business’ areas of focus, targeting those aiming to have a positive, meaningful impact on communities in Boston, East Lindsey and South Holland, as well as those looking to support local businesses to develop and create jobs in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest round of funding has allowed the Partnership to expand the reach of UKSPF – which was made available by the Government to invest in and empower local communities. This includes communities such as Louth, Wainfleet, Frieston and Holbeach, ensuring that the prosperity the fund brings is truly shared.

As well as improvements to Wainfleet market, projects include

St. Mary’s Church Environs Project, Horncastle: Improving the public space of the St. Mary’s Church Yard with a particular focus on biodiversity, creating wildlife friendly zones, replacing pathways and undertaking urgent repairs to the site.

Louth Navigation Recreation – Louth Navigation Trust: A project to deliver Slipways at Town Lock, Austen Fen, Fire Beacon and Tetney Lock to enable safe and easy access to the water for the public, including for those with disabilities. The project will open up 14 miles of usable water in the Louth area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Old Bolingbroke Butcher’s Shed: Restoring and refitting the vacant butcher’s shed at the historic entrance to Bolingbroke Castle with basic facilities including toilets, basic kitchen facilities and services to offer amenity to visitors. This will provide much-needed facilities at this visitor attraction, in time for the celebration of the Castle’s 800th anniversary.

Louth Art Trail: A project to replace and install three new works of public art in Louth and update the existing Louth Art trail.