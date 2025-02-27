Boston and East Lindsey to get share of £250m Sport England investment

Coun Anne Dorrian and Coun Craig Leyland.

Communities in Boston and East Lindsey are to benefit from a share of a Sport England’s £250m national investment to get more people more active.

The area has been identified as being in the top 10% of the country for inactivity, social need, deprivation and health inequality

Active Lincolnshire has received a commitment of additional funding from Sport England to boost levels of physical activity among people living in communities facing the greatest health inequalities and barriers to being active.

Boston and East Lindsey are among the 53 places set to benefit from the investment, designed so that those in greatest need are able to be physically active.

Sport England research calculates that active lifestyles save £10.5 billion a year for the health and social care system, including a £140 million saving in Lincolnshire. This relieves some of the NHS burden, preventing 1.3 million cases of depression nationwide, 600,000 of diabetes and 57,000 of dementia (the UK’s leading cause of death) annually.

The Social Value of Sport report demonstrates that being physically active generates an average wellbeing value of £2,500 per adult. For adults who are disabled and/or live with a long-term health condition, being active generates a wellbeing value of more than double that - £5,100 a year.

Overall, the social value of physical activity in Lincolnshire is over £1.4 billion.

Less than half of children are meeting the Chief Medical Officer’s guidelines for daily physical activity and women, people from lower socio-economic groups and Black and Asian people are still less likely to be active than other adults.

To tackle these stubborn inequalities and break down barriers to a more active life, Sport England is taking a ‘Place-based approach’ - partnering with local organisations and leaders who understand both the specific needs of their communities and the local

assets that are available - to support people to move more and be more active.

In Boston and East Lindsey, Active Lincolnshire will work with residents and local partners to listen, learn and understand the challenges and opportunities. Everyone will then work together to develop a plan for the multiyear investment.

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Sport England’s Executive Director for Place, said: “We are proud to announce our partnerships with 53 new places in every corner of the country today.

"We know that where someone lives plays a huge part in how active, or not, they will be. Through our Place Expansion programme we will work with local partners and communities to break down the barriers to physical activity so that everyone has equal access to a more active life. We are excited to see what we can achieve together in Boston & East Lindsey.”

Emma Tatlow, Active Lincolnshire’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “This is a really positive opportunity for our communities. We are delighted that Sport England is investing in Lincolnshire so that we can support residents to be more active.

“The Let’s Move Lincolnshire strategy is a shared commitment to physical activity and this programme will build on the already strong partnership approach that we have in Lincolnshire.

“We are committed to working with many organisations, institutions and people who are already working and investing in these places, and the community who will be at the heart of the work.

" We believe that through this approach we will collectively create something that everyone can be proud of and ultimately support more people, to be more active, more often.

“We know that increasing options to be active will improve people’s quality of life, and mental wellbeing, reduce social isolation and increase educational attainment.

"The work will have an unrelenting focus on tackling inequalities and breaking down the barriers that stop people moving more in their daily lives, ensuring that everyone can participate.

“We look forward working closely with local partners and communities, going on this

journey together.”

Coun Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “I am thrilled to see Boston included in Sport England's initiative to break down barriers to physical activity.

"This investment will support our community by providing additional resources that are needed to promote healthier lifestyles and address the inequalities that have long affected our residents.

"By continuing our beneficial relationship with Active Lincolnshire, I hope we can build on our aspirations to encourage local residents

to become healthier and more active.”

Cllr Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council commented: “This significant investment from Sport England is a game-changer for East Lindsey.

“Our community faces unique challenges, and this funding will help us continue to tackle health inequalities and promote physical activity among our residents.

"We are committed to collaborating with Active Lincolnshire and local partners to ensure that everyone in East Lindsey has the opportunity to lead a healthier, more active life..”

For more information on the place investment, visit the Active Lincolnshire website ActiveLincolnshire.com/Place