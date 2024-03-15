Boston area to get two new pedestrian crossings to boost safety - and a third will be upgraded
Three pedestrian crossings will be built in the Boston area over the next 18 months as part of the new project by Lincolnshire County Council.
A new signalised toucan crossing will be built on London Road in Wyberton, directly outside of the Co-op, and a new signalised puffin crossing will be installed on the A16 in Stickney, opposite the primary school.
A spokesperson for the council told us: “When the works are complete, both of these crossings will allow people to cross the road more safely.”
In addition to this, the existing zebra crossing on the A52 Boston, located between between Downtown shopping centre and the Alban Retail Park, is being upgraded to a signalised puffin crossing to cope with the ‘heavy footfall’
Seven other crossing works are to take place in other areas of the county, including Grantham, Louth and Holbeach.
Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Last year, Executive set aside £1.5 million to build over ten Lincolnshire crossings over the next eighteen months – a scheme we’re calling the Community Crossings initiative.
“This is a perfect example of councillors delivering for their local residents, since all of these new crossings will not only increase safety, but also improve the lives of those living in the communities where they’re located by making it easier to get around by foot.”
A council spokesperson said: “As part of the early planning for the initiative, local members were asked to submit for consideration crossing locations within their divisions. These projects were then sifted, ahead of carrying out feasibility and buildability studies for the shortlisted projects.”
Coun Davies added: “Once complete, this initiative will have a very positive impact on the local communities where these improvements are taking place, particularly when it comes to improving safety. For example, on the A52 in Boston where there is heavy footfall between the Alban Retail Park and the Downtown retail park.”
The Community Crossings Initiative will cost £3.8 million in total, with £1.5 million earmarked by Executive in 2023 and the remaining coming from a combination of additional county council funding and developer contributions.