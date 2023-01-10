Boston-area woman loses 5st with weight loss support group

Kim Lovelace, 36, went from 16st 11lb to 11st 11lb after joining Slimming World in mid-2021.
Kim was inspired to become a member after seeing a photograph of herself taken during a trip to London.
"I was mortified at how big I actually looked,” she said.
Kim paid tribute to her local Slimming World group (run by consultant Gary Beck-Sykes) in her success.
"There is no judgment,” she continued. “We share tips and advice and cheer each other on every week.”
She spoke of a number of benefits she is enjoying since losing weight, from having more choice in terms of clothes shopping, but also lowered blood pressure and improved mental health and self-confidence.
