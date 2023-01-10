Boston-area woman loses 5st with weight loss support group

A Butterwick woman has spoken of how a weight loss support group has transformed her life.

Kim Lovelace, of Butterwick, before and after her weight loss journey.

Kim Lovelace, 36, went from 16st 11lb to 11st 11lb after joining Slimming World in mid-2021.

Kim was inspired to become a member after seeing a photograph of herself taken during a trip to London.

"I was mortified at how big I actually looked,” she said.

Kim paid tribute to her local Slimming World group (run by consultant Gary Beck-Sykes) in her success.

"There is no judgment,” she continued. “We share tips and advice and cheer each other on every week.”

She spoke of a number of benefits she is enjoying since losing weight, from having more choice in terms of clothes shopping, but also lowered blood pressure and improved mental health and self-confidence.

