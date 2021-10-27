Boston author’s new book explores how to deal with chronic pain

Boston author Tim Atkinson with his new book ‘Where Does It Hurt?’.

Tim Atkinson’s book Where Does It Hurt? follows his own journey with pain and the various methods he tried to treat it - both good and bad.

The former Boston Grammar School teacher has written more than a dozen books since he left the profession in 2008 to write full-time.

His latest work delves deep into the subject of persistent pain and examines why some people such as amputees can still feel pain in their absent limb, yet others with horrific injuries feel nothing.

The book is out now.

“I’m hoping that by sharing my own experience I can help others,” said Tim, who suffers from inflammatory arthritis.

“The pain that comes with swollen, damaged and deformed joints can be immense, so for years I’ve been dutifully taking my tablets as instructed. But little did I know that they were making things much, much worse. Opioids are great at easing acute, short-term pain - but they soon lose their initial effectiveness, as well as having some nasty side-effects.”

Unhappy with the standard treament he was given for the condition, Tim started researching alternatives - from yoga to acupuncture - and soon discovered that ‘pain is far from straightforward’.

Professor Lorimer Moseley, a world-renowned pain scientist, said of the book: “The true experts when it comes to understanding the problem of persistent pain, its impact and potential solutions, are those challenged by pain who take on a journey of discovery and manage an often remarkable recovery. Here is a book written by such an expert.”

Praise for the book has also come from Phil Sizer, author of Chronic Pain, the Drug Free Way, who writes: “This is a very special book that occupies a category all of its own. It’s a chronic pain thriller-page-turner, in which Tim gives an unflinchingly honest insight into his ongoing battle with pain. Pain is a complex experience that needs to be dealt with from many angles.”

More than two fifths of the UK population live with chronic pain.

Tim added: “Persistent pain is a known risk factor in suicide and 50 per cent or more of people with persistent pain report symptoms consistent with clinical depression.”