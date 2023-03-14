Register
Boston-based baby loss group makes offer of support

People affected by baby loss – whether during pregnancy, labour or shortly after birth – are being invited to gain support from a Boston-based group.

By David Seymour
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:16 GMT
A scene from this year's annual baby loss memorial service at the new venue of Boston St Mary's Church.
A scene from this year's annual baby loss memorial service at the new venue of Boston St Mary's Church.
A scene from this year's annual baby loss memorial service at the new venue of Boston St Mary's Church.

East Lincs Sands meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at The Ridge Rooms, in Main Ridge West, from 7.15pm.

Meetings are attended by trained befrienders who offer support either within the open group or in a private area.

The group is run on a voluntary basis by people who have themselves experienced baby loss.

It recently held its annual baby loss memorial service at The Holy Trinity Church, in Boston, previously held at The Chapel at Pilgrim Hospital.

The group gave thanks to all who attended and helped put the event together.

For more on East Lincs Sands, call 07934 967990 or email [email protected]