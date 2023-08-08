Register
Boston-based organisation receives double boost

The Boston-based Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service welcomed Coun Anne Dorrian, leader of Boston Borough Council (centre, left), to a recent staff development day, where she spoke of the value of volunteers.
By David Seymour
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:17 BST
Coun Anne Dorrian with staff from the Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service.Coun Anne Dorrian with staff from the Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service.
Coun Anne Dorrian with staff from the Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service.

The service works to support the voluntary and community sector in Lincolnshire, helping people to achieve their personal and organisational goals, creating partnerships and building strong communities.

Staff found another boost in learning that the service had been re-accredited by the National Association for Voluntary and Community Action (NAVCA) – an endorsement of its quality.

David Fannin, chief executive of the service, said: “It is always reassuring and rewarding to have external validation of the quality and impact of the charity and to get this from both Anne as leader of the council and NAVCA gives us a massive boost.”​For more on the service, visit: https://www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk/

