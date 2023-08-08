Boston-based organisation receives double boost

The service works to support the voluntary and community sector in Lincolnshire , helping people to achieve their personal and organisational goals, creating partnerships and building strong communities.

Staff found another boost in learning that the service had been re-accredited by the National Association for Voluntary and Community Action (NAVCA) – an endorsement of its quality.

David Fannin, chief executive of the service, said: “It is always reassuring and rewarding to have external validation of the quality and impact of the charity and to get this from both Anne as leader of the council and NAVCA gives us a massive boost.”​For more on the service, visit: https://www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk/