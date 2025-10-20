Boston-born artist who has worked on much-loved TV programmes to stage exhibition in town inspired by recovery from potentially fatal condition

Michael Epton in his studio in Bow, East London.

A Boston-born artist who has worked on some of the UK’s best-loved TV programmes is to hold a deeply personal exhibition in the town, showcasing work shaped by his recovery from a potentially life-threatening condition.

Michael Epton, 56, will present The Recovery Collection at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Spain Lane, from Monday (October 27).

For the past two decades, the former Kitwood Boys pupil has worked in art departments for major TV productions, including The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice, The Graham Norton Show, EastEnders, and Saturday Night Takeaway, while maintaining a personal studio practice in Bow, East London.

In addition, across a career of three decades, he has exhibited in solo and group shows across London.

Michael Epton at work on one of his pieces.

Almost two years ago, however, Michael’s life changed dramatically when he suffered seizures and fell into a coma due to encephalitis.

Encephalitis is a rare, but serious condition in which the brain becomes inflamed. It can be life-threatening and requires urgent treatment in hospital.

It is not always clear what causes encephalitis, but it can be down to viral infections, a problem with the immune system, and, less commonly, bacterial or fungal infections.

Some people eventually make a full recovery from encephalitis, but many do not and are left with long-term issues.

Michael said: “The recovery process was profound – re-learning how to walk, talk, think, and remember, plugging something back into my brain each day like connections being made on a circuit board.

“I had to re-learn how to create art from scratch. Everything I'd built over years was suddenly gone.”

While Michael’s recovery remains ongoing, he speaks positively of a separate way in which the experience has impacted on him.

“Where I had suffered for years with mental health and depression, I started to find real happiness in my life,” he said. “I found faith and the experience transformed not just me, but my art. I finally found the patience to learn oils, something that had eluded me for decades.”

The exhibition will feature work created by Michael during his recovery and showcase a dramatic evolution in his artistic approach.

Where his previous work centered around frenetic energy and rapid execution, his new oil paintings demonstrate a patient exploration of light and values.

Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre is a venue of particular significance to Michael; as a child, he was captivated by the art displayed on its historic walls.

“I dreamed of one day exhibiting here,” he said. “After 20 years in London, bringing my work home to this venue feels like completing a circle – especially after everything that's happened.”

The exhibition – which will feature oil paintings, mixed media pieces and drawings – will also act as a fundraiser for Blackfriars, with 25 per cent of all sales going to the venue.

“Blackfriars sparked my childhood dreams and continues to nurture creativity in the community,” Michael said. “Supporting this space feels like the right way to honour both my roots and my recovery.”

The Recovery Collection will run until Sunday, November 23, and is free to attend.

A free, private view is to be held on Wednesday, October 29, from 6-8.30pm. This will be a chance to meet Michael and see the exhibition in an intimate setting with complimentary refreshments. Registration is requested for catering purposes. Register at https://bit.ly/recoveryexhibition

For more on encephalitis, visit www.encephalitis.info, and for more on Michael’s work see www.michaelepton.com