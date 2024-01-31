Boston Borough Council meets with local parish councils to discuss 'issues impacting communities'

The parish councils liaison meeting with Boston Borough Council.

Boston Borough Council says it will work more closely with parish councils following what it calls “a very positive meeting with parish council representatives”.

The authority organised a parish council liaison meeting and was “delighted” with the attendance from across the borough.

A spokesperson for the authority says: “Feedback from the parish councils was extremely positive with one representative stating it was the best meeting they have ever had with the borough council.

“At the meeting, parish councils learned more about the many funding opportunities available to them and community groups for projects. They also received updates on council services and were given an opportunity to ask many questions.

“It was a chance for the borough council to listen to the parish councils, learn more about issues impacting their communities, to answer questions as well as receive many suggestions and ideas.”

Coun Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “I was absolutely delighted to welcome so many parish council representatives – this is just the start of what I hope will become a closer working relationship with our parish councils.

“Parish councillors are all hard working, committed volunteers who want to do the best for their residents and communities. Boston Borough Council will support them and work together with the parishes to help in any way we can.

“The meeting had lots of information on funding as well as updates they can share with residents on such things as fly tipping and enforcement. There was lots of debate, sharing of information and ideas put forward.”