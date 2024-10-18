Boston branch of RNLI mark 200th anniversary of life-saving cause with photograph
This year marks the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
The life-saving cause was established in the City of London Tavern, in Bishopsgate, in 1824.
Today, it operates a 24-hour search and rescue service from 238 lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland.
This includes sites in Skegness and Mablethorpe.
Since launching in the first part of the 19th century, the RNLI has saved more than 146,000 lives.
To mark the charity’s 200th anniversary, committee members of its Boston branch got together for this photograph, which they shared with us.
To learn more about the history of the RNLI, visit this online timeline.
