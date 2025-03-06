Boston care home worker, aged 82, hailed as an 'inspiration' as she continues in job she loves

A long-standing member of staff at a care home in Boston has been hailed as a ‘role model and inspiration’ as she continues to do the job she loves, aged 82.

Kathleen Young, known affectionately as Rita, has worked as a laundry assistant at Elmwood House, in Sleaford Road, since November 2002.

Ahead of International Women’s Day on Saturday (March 8), the care home has shared her story, saying she symbolises ‘the core values of empowerment, resilience and dedication’ and demonstrates ‘that women at any age can continue to make a significant impact in the community and in the workplace’.

Liliana Barbu, home manager at HC-One’s Elmwood House, said: “Rita is a role model and inspiration to other women out there, particularly by being the eldest staff member at Elmwood House. Rita always goes above and beyond in her job role to ensure everything is done to the best of her ability and she’s always willing to help others.

Rita Young, of Boston's Elmwood House care home, pictured (left) with head of housekeeping Lai Lattimore, (centre) with resident Eric Limb. and (right) in fancy dress.

“Rita’s story shows that no matter what your age is, you can continue to do what you love and make a difference to others lives.”

The care home says Rita takes ‘great pride’ in her work, helping the laundry department run smoothly alongside colleagues. Her role involves ensuring that linen and clothing is labelled correctly, in good condition, and returned clean, dry and ironed.

Residents, it says, marvel at her dedication and speak of the warmth she brings to the care home.

Pamela Druce, 94, said: “Rita is a joy to see every day.”

Eric Limb, 92, said: “It's not necessary for Rita to keep working but if she likes it, she should carry on. She's a good worker – I like her and so does my family.”

First held more than 100 years ago, International Women’s Day is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Rita said: “I want to be a role model and inspire others to continue working in a job they love. Age is just a number and passion knows no bounds.

“Fulfilment in life can come at any stage of life. I keep working because it keeps me going and I really love my job.

“I enjoy spending time with the residents, and I enjoy talking to them. I always join in with the fun including the events and parties held at Elmwood House, whether it’s dancing with the residents or posing for pictures.”