Lucy Dillamore's illustration in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday (Thursday).

Lucy Dillamore uploaded the hand-drawn image of the Queen to her website and social media pages yesterday, where it has received hundreds of likes and shares.

She wrote: “Today we lost our truly beloved Queen.

"Thank you ma'am for dedicating your life to our country and being a constant source of comfort and inspiration to many generations of people.

Lucy Dillamore

"Her sense of duty, commitment to others & selfless service will always be remembered. An astonishing legacy to be proud of. She will be hugely missed.

“Rest in peace your majesty.”

The 29 year-old former Boston High School pupils created the black and white image using watercolour pencils.

Some of her 10K followers on Instagram commented on her post to say it was a ‘beautiful image’ and asked if prints of the illustration would be available to buy.

Lucy is a published children’s illustrator, with her debut picture book ‘Nipper and the Lunchbox’ (Child’s Play) being published in the UK, American and Australia in 2018. In 2019 it was nominated for the ‘Read it Again!’ award, Cambridgeshire Libraries’ children’s picture book award and more recently won a ‘Northern Lights Book Award’ which honors children’s literature of ‘exceptional merit’ in the animals / pets category.