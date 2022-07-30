Boston cinema to hold special screening in aid of Pilgrim Hospital’s children’s ward

A Boston cinema is to hold a special screening in aid of young patients at Pilgrim Hospital.

By David Seymour
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 7:24 pm
The family film is a superhero film with a difference in that it focuses on the pets of well-known DC crime-fighters.
Savoy, in West Street, will be staging the event on Monday, August 1, at 12.10pm.

All ticket proceeds from the screening – DC League of Super-Pets – will go towards new medical equipment on Pilgrim Hospital’s children’s ward.

Superman and Supergirl will be available to meet at the event and there will also be opportunities to win free cinema tickets and snacks.

Inside Boston's Savoy cinema.

It follows a fundraiser in 2018, which raised more than £500 for the children’s ward. This was used to purchase portable DVD players and DVDs for the children to use.

A spokesman said: “Since the pandemic began, we know it’s been such a difficult time for everyone especially the keyworkers from the NHS. Now that the cinema is back up-and-running we wanted to use our platform and show our support once again for the local hospital.”

