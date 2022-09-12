Boston Community pays its respects to HM Queen Elizabeth II on ‘an historic and sad’ day

Sandra Lee looking at the floral tributes outside Boston Stump.

Several businesses in the town have decorated their windows in her memory, while others lowered their flags to half-mast or displayed Union Flag bunting. Schools and churches across the borough have also paid their respects.

Describing the Queen’s passing as “an historic and sad day in our great nation”, the Stump’s tenor bell rang in her honour for an hour from noon on Friday. A book of condolence was then opened for residents to sign, and an area of the church grounds set aside for floral tributes. Floodlights at the foot of the Stump tower were also switched off to mark the monarch’s death.

Schools, businesses and community groups across the area also issued words of tribute.

The Union Flag flying at half mast over Boston Police Station.

Boston College said: “For most of us, we have never known - and find it difficult to imagine - a time without Queen Elizabeth as our monarch. Her 70 years of unrivalled service to our country is simply remarkable and for the constancy, dignity and humility of her leadership, through decades of unprecedented change, we are all truly grateful.”

Boston High School’s statement read: “An amazing Queen, a strong leading person and an inspirational woman. Over eight decades showing determination, integrity, courage and strength throughout, as well as being a daughter, mother, auntie, grandmother and great grandmother. Truly incredible woman.”

Boston Grammar School said: “We have had the most upmost respect to the Queen and we join in with the rest of the nation in mourning her loss. It has been an honour to serve her at all of our school celebrations.”

Boston Endeavour Academy staff and pupils wore red, blue and white on Friday and took part in Royal activities to celebrate her life, writing on their Facebook page: “We are all saddened by tonight's news regarding the Queens passing.”

Manager of Sense, Boston, Samantha Wharrie with a tribute window display.

Boston Lithuanian Community said: “Her Majesty was an icon of our times, she had an excellent work ethic and brightened up the world with her kindness. Her Majesty's Death is a great loss to the country. It’s impossible to recount all the good the Queen has done for the people.”

Andrew Downey, chairman of the Boston branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “I would like to say how saddened I am at the loss of our Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the 2nd. My condolences to the Royal Family and All who are affected by this loss to our Legion Family and the wider Service Community.”

Union Flag bunting was put up at Pescod Square shopping centre, in Boston.

Floral tributes left outside the Stump church.

The Book of Condolences at Boston Stump.

The window display at Waterstones in Boston.

Flags flying at half mast at the White Hart Hotel, in Boston.